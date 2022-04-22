Public transport across Brussels and Flanders disrupted

De Lijn services are disrupted across Flanders, but the situation is different in each municipality. In Antwerp province, most problems are situated in and around the city of Antwerp, where only about 55 percent of trams and buses were going this morning.

The same situation in East Flanders, where the impact is especially being felt in and around the capital of Ghent. About 55 percent of buses and trams were in service this morning.

In Flemish Brabant, about 60 percent of public transport was still going, compared to 65 percent in West Flanders. The coast tram will be more affected though, with just 1 in 3 going. Limburg province meanwhile is feeling the least impact.

Major demonstrations are taking place in Brussels, Antwerp and Ghent this morning.