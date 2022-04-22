Public transport across Brussels and Flanders disrupted
Tram and bus services provided by the MIVB in Brussels and by De Lijn in Flanders are heavily impacted today. Trades unions are staging a strike in several cities, demanding better wages. Rail services are going ahead as scheduled.
In the capital, only metro line 1 and some 20 bus and tram lines were running this morning: tram lines 3, 4, 7, 8, 9, 51, 82 and 92 and bus lines 12, 29, 34, 46, 53, 56, 59, 65, 71, 87, 88 and 95. Other services were suspended. For further updates, check the apps and websites.
Note that the Noctis evening and night services in Brussels have also been axed. The impact comes as many drivers and other staff are taking part in a demonstration this morning. Staff demand more purchasing power. They say that the cost of life is increasing a lot faster than their salary.
What about Flanders?
De Lijn services are disrupted across Flanders, but the situation is different in each municipality. In Antwerp province, most problems are situated in and around the city of Antwerp, where only about 55 percent of trams and buses were going this morning.
The same situation in East Flanders, where the impact is especially being felt in and around the capital of Ghent. About 55 percent of buses and trams were in service this morning.
In Flemish Brabant, about 60 percent of public transport was still going, compared to 65 percent in West Flanders. The coast tram will be more affected though, with just 1 in 3 going. Limburg province meanwhile is feeling the least impact.
Major demonstrations are taking place in Brussels, Antwerp and Ghent this morning.