2 in 3 Ryanair flights from Charleroi cancelled this weekend, 1 in 3 at Brussels Airport

Brussels Airport expects 5 incoming and 5 departing flights at Zaventem to be cancelled tomorrow. A total of 30 were originally planned.

In Charleroi, more flights will be affected. 42 outgoing flights are expected to be cancelled on Saturday and 40 on Sunday. This equals about two thirds of Ryanair flights this weekend.

A total of 280 incoming or outgoing Ryanair flights will be affected on Friday, Saturday and Sunday if figures at Zaventem and Charleroi are combined.

Ryanair cabin crew are staging a three-day strike to demand better working conditions and a new accord about wages and fringe benefits.

Trades unions say that while Ryanair accepted to follow Belgian labour rules three years ago, it is still not respecting a number of "basic conditions". Wages are not being paid out correctly and there is still no HR-service in Belgium, unions say.

Travellers that are being confronted with a cancelled flight should be offered a new one, or they should get a refund. They can also claim a compensation ranging from 250 to 600 euros depending on the length of the flight.