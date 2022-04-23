Prince Laurent comes to court himself for his defence, but is fined 200 euros after traffic offence

Prince Laurent himself turned up at the Leuven police court yesterday. His oldtimer Porsche hadn't been to the annual technical check for 7 years, while in Belgium car owners are obliged to have their vehicle checked each year after it has turned four years.

The prince was caught red-handed on 13 June 2021 by a smart camera in Tervuren. Laurent explained that the car had been in his garage for quite a while. "I told the police judge the truth, it's simple", Laurent answered when he was asked what he told the judge.