Prince Laurent comes to court himself for his defence, but is fined 200 euros after traffic offence
A police judge has inflicted a fine of 200 euros on Belgium's Prince Laurent. He had come to the court himself to take up his defence. Laurent had taken his oldtimer car for a spin on the public road a couple of times while it lacked a valid technical check certificate. "I was waiting to get an appointment with the official car check service in times of Covid-19."
Prince Laurent himself turned up at the Leuven police court yesterday. His oldtimer Porsche hadn't been to the annual technical check for 7 years, while in Belgium car owners are obliged to have their vehicle checked each year after it has turned four years.
The prince was caught red-handed on 13 June 2021 by a smart camera in Tervuren. Laurent explained that the car had been in his garage for quite a while. "I told the police judge the truth, it's simple", Laurent answered when he was asked what he told the judge.
What I told the judge? It's simple, I told the truth
"I decided to venture out on the road again with the car. So I had to do the technical check again. I made an appointment, but it took some time due to corona. I made a spin on two, maybe three occasions. But the car insurance was okay, and that's the most important thing. That's all."
Laurent will have to pay the fine and cough up 80 euros to cover the court costs and another 22 euros for the pro deo fund (to allow people with few means to take a lawyer if they should need one). He will not appeal against the decision: "A fact is a fact. Why should I complain? It would only make matters more complicated."
Watch what Laurent told reporters: