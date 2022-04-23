Belpop great Arno has passed away at the age of 72

Ostend-born Arno performed in French, English, Dutch and sometimes also in the Ostend dialect. His major breakthrough came with the band TC Matic in the eighties, with "Oh la la la" and "Putain, putain" among his greatest hits.

While TC Matic was only created in early eighties, the band split up in 1986 when Arno started a long solo career. "Forget the Cold Sweat" and "Les Yeux de ma Mère" were hits from that period.

In November 2019 he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He put his performances on hold as he was treated, but eventually made a comeback because he couldn't do without performing on stage.

In January 2022 he staged a concert for the VRT's Radio 1. Arno was also working on a new album.