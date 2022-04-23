Farm connected to Averbode Abbey faces closure due to new nitrogen norms

Averbode Abbey was established 900 years ago. It is situated near woodlands in the Flemish Brabant countryside in Scherpenheuvel-Zichem. Its dairy farm was there from the start, and nowadays the 50 monks are still making abbey cheese and ice cream.

They have about 130 cows for the moment. Their manure is the main problem: the Flemish administration estimates that nitrogen emissions are too high and sent the monastery a letter announcing that the dairy farm has to close in 2025. It has received a red label where nitrogen is concerned.

Abbot Marc Fierens is stunned. "We received an orange alert in 2014, after we renovated the stables and other infrastructure to improve the animals' comfort and reduce nitrogen emissions. We received a new environmental permit then, so we are surprised with the red label now." The monastery will appeal against the decision.

Flanders has had elevated nitrogen emissions for a long time, which is having an increasing impact on local nature. This is why the Flemish government decided to make the rules more stringent, just like the Netherlands did.