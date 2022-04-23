King Filip takes iftar meal with a Limburg family

The king was without his wife Mathilde who is at home nursing Covid-19. It was the Joukhadar family that had the honour to welcome the Belgian monarch. The mother Sevim Nabghali is an excellent cook and has regular posts with tips on Instagram.

She had invited the royal couple to come and taste typical Muslim food at her place via the Instagram platform. To her surprise, the royal family accepted the invitation.

Sevim told the Limburg daily "Het Belang van Limburg" that she "spent two days cooking". The family's children also enjoyed the royal visit. They were a bit nervous at the start, but in the end the atmosphere was quite relaxed as the king was asking a lot of questions.