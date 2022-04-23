Sanda Dia trial: "The hazing ritual involved too many risks, but we didn't see them anymore"
20-year-old Flemish student Sanda Dia died in December 2018 as a result of an extreme hazing ritual at the KU Leuven student fraternity Reuzegom: the trial has got underway with several Reuzegom members speaking in court. Some apologised, while others said they didn't realise anymore what they were doing as the hazing ritual had become a year-long tradition.
Sanda Dia had to undergo various humiliations during the ritual, but his death was probably caused by drinking too much fish sauce, in combination with the cold weather conditions in December (he had to brave buckets of cold water and was forced to swim in a ditch on a cold December day).
18 members of the now defunct student fraternity Reuzegom are facing charges in this trial. Sanda Dia's father and many of his friends and family had come to the Leuven court to hear what the defendants had to say. They hope to get answers about how this could happen, after waiting more than three years.
"Suddenly I realised how serious things were"
Two members explicitly apologised, including treasurer "Sondage". "One image keeps coming back: the last time I saw Sanda, when he was in a hospital ward being examined. He was naked and various doctors were surrounding him. At that moment, we realised how serious the situation was. I can only apologise sincerely and take up my responsibility."
Others tried to give an explanation of how things could run out of hand like this. The president of the student club nicknamed "Zaadje" admitted to the judge that the club was taking too many risks. This was because the hazing ritual had followed the same procedure for years, with nobody putting it in question, he said.
"I think that, throughout the years, we had become blind for the risks involved. We never thought it could have such disastrous consequences. The ritual was sacred for us. This may sound ridiculous, but that's the way it was."