Sanda Dia trial: "The hazing ritual involved too many risks, but we didn't see them anymore"

Two members explicitly apologised, including treasurer "Sondage". "One image keeps coming back: the last time I saw Sanda, when he was in a hospital ward being examined. He was naked and various doctors were surrounding him. At that moment, we realised how serious the situation was. I can only apologise sincerely and take up my responsibility."

Others tried to give an explanation of how things could run out of hand like this. The president of the student club nicknamed "Zaadje" admitted to the judge that the club was taking too many risks. This was because the hazing ritual had followed the same procedure for years, with nobody putting it in question, he said.

"I think that, throughout the years, we had become blind for the risks involved. We never thought it could have such disastrous consequences. The ritual was sacred for us. This may sound ridiculous, but that's the way it was."