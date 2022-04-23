Some clients of bankrupt energy supplier punished twice
Former clients of former energy supplier "Vlaamse Energieleverancier" are getting a much higher final bill than expected. In this way, they are punished twice.
The Vlaamse Energieleverancier went bankrupt last December as gas prices were soaring on the international markets. The relatively young energy supplier - not connected in any way to the Flemish government - had offered very sharp prices to customers but got into trouble. They increased the monthly payment for many clients, but this was of no avail.
About 70,000 clients (private people and companies) had to look for another energy supplier, but were confronted with more expensive contracts and higher bills with these other suppliers. Now, it turns out that some are being punished twice. Curators for the bankrupt company had to establish a final bill for the former clients (based on the estimated consumption), and some were in for a nasty surprise. The VRT was contacted by a dozen clients claiming their final bill is much too high.
Solar panels, but still a higher bill
Pieter was hoping to get a couple of hundred euros back, but has to pay this amount extra. "Strange, because we installed solar panels in 2020 while we continued to pay the same monthly amounts afterwards," he told the VRT.
Bart (* fake name) from Oostrozebeke told the VRT that he expected to get 2,300 euros back, but that he has been ordered by the curator to cough up an extra 675 euros. For Bart, it has become clear that a mistake has been made "which will be corrected."
People wanting to dispute their final bill, can best send a registered mail to the curator that handles their case.