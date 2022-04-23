Some clients of bankrupt energy supplier punished twice

The Vlaamse Energieleverancier went bankrupt last December as gas prices were soaring on the international markets. The relatively young energy supplier - not connected in any way to the Flemish government - had offered very sharp prices to customers but got into trouble. They increased the monthly payment for many clients, but this was of no avail.

About 70,000 clients (private people and companies) had to look for another energy supplier, but were confronted with more expensive contracts and higher bills with these other suppliers. Now, it turns out that some are being punished twice. Curators for the bankrupt company had to establish a final bill for the former clients (based on the estimated consumption), and some were in for a nasty surprise. The VRT was contacted by a dozen clients claiming their final bill is much too high.