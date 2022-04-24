"Avoid going to Antwerp by car today"

The 36th edition of the Antwerp 10 Miles attracts tens of thousands of runners for the 10 miles or shorter distances on this sunny April Sunday. "The message is simple. Avoid the city centre and the city as a whole by car", says Willem Migom of the Antwerp police zone.

All traffic has been banned on the course between 1 p.m. and 5.30 p.m. Two important tunnels, the Waasland Tunnel and the Kennedy Tunnel, remain closed for a large part of the day.