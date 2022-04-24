Brussels and Ostend open a book of condolences after Arno's death
Both the city of Ostend and the city of Brussels have made a book of condolences available to allow members of the public to say goodbye to the artist and performer Arno Hintjens, who passed away yesterday.
Arno lived in the centre of Brussels since the eighties, but he was born in Ostend. Both cities were his home, says his brother Peter: "He found in the capital what he missed at the coast, and he found in Ostend what he couldn't find in Brussels."
The Brussels city hall has opened a special condolence register, accessible until 6 p.m. The Brussels mayor Philippe Close said "Putain, putain, we already miss you", a reference to one of Arno's greatest hits. Arno was made a citizen of honour in Brussels.
Ostend opened a condolence book at the cultural centre "De Grote Post" which will also be accessible online.