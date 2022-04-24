Restored giant "Toots" parading through the streets of Brussels

Giant Toots was manufactured in 1987 but was in a bad state. "Only his head was left. We made a new structure and gave him new clothes. He looks brand new for his 100th birthday", says Michiel De Schietere of the non-profit organisation Bruegel-Marollenwijk, the local Brussels vzw behind the initiative. "It took volunteers 3 months' work."

Giant Toots measures 4 metres and 30 centimetres and weighs about 50 kilos. Yesterday, he paraded through the Brussels streets together with some other giants as music was being played. The giant walked to Royal Library in Brussels where an exhibition on Toots is taking place.

Toots Thielemans, a jazz musician remembered as the musical performer with the harmonica, passed away in 2016 at the age of 94.