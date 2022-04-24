Car driver wants to impress, but ends up in sandwich shop

The accident happened at the roundabout of the Roeselaarseweg around 4:50 in the morning. Thomas and Cindy, the owners of the house, were woken up by a big bang. "When we checked what had happened, we noticed that our neighbour's and our letter box was destroyed. Then we saw a car had rammed our house. We had just made our preparations to open a brand new sandwich place."

"Apparently, the driver wanted to impress some girls that were coming back from a dance club. He wanted to have his car 'drifting' on the roundabout, but he must have lost control in the act."

The 24-year-old driver did nog get injured, but was taken to hospital for a check-up. "We heard that he may have drunk alcohol and taken drugs. We are not angry: the main thing is that nobody sustained injuries."

The new sandwich shop was bound to open on 12 May. This will still be possible, Thomas and Cindy estimate, but in somewhat different circumstances.