Emotional victory for Remco Evenepoel in Liège-Bastogne-Liège

Evenepoel (Quick Step - Alpha Vinyl) accelerated on the famous La Redoute climb, with 28 kilometres to go. Nobody could follow, he was on his own and had to start a long solo effort. The group with the big names came closer on the final climb of the day, La Roche aux Faucons, but Evenepoel stood strong and made it a time trial on the big, winding roads as he dived into the city of Liège.

The youngster eventually had a 48 second advantage at the finish line, after a 255 km race through the heart of the Belgian Ardennes. Cyclocross ace Quinten Hermans surprised the favourites in the sprint for second place, beating the Belgian champion Wout Van Aert.

After his crash in Lombardy in the autumn of 2020 and a difficult 2021 in the aftermath of the heavy crash, it was an emotional victory for Evenepoel that underlined that he is back at the top. His triumph also wiped out the bitter disappointment for the Quick Step team of Patrick Lefevere, which had a disappointing spring so far. Evenepoel embraced his girl friend and also team manager Lefevere after the finish (photos).

World Champion Julian Alaphilippe, a team mate of Evenepoel, was involved in a big crash. Tadej Pogacar did not start after the decease of his girlfriend's mother.