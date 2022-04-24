First case of mysterious acute hepatitis found among Belgian children
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has reported a first case of acute hepatitis of unknown aetiology among Belgian children. The patient is 10 years of age. Recently, there has been a spike of new cases of a mysterious hepatitis variant among children in different countries, but Belgium had been spared so far.
Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver, an organ crucial to tackle toxic substances and to boost our immunity. It plays a key role in the regulation of our metabolism and is important for the secretion, storage, and detoxification of any (food) substances.
Recently, dozens of cases of a new, mysterious variant have emerged in different countries. The U.K. had over 100 cases so far, Spain 13, Israel 12, the U.S. 9 and Denmark 6. All patients are aged between 1 month and 16 years. In most cases, the children recover completely, but some are worse off. 17 children (in 169 known cases so far) had to undergo a liver transplant, while 1 child died. The symptoms include vomiting, belly pain, diarrhea or jaundice.
Since we don't know the exact cause, it is more difficult to treat it
It is not clear what is causing the mysterious liver disease. Scientists only know that is does not belong to one of the traditional variants (A to E). "What you want to do when treating a patient, is to take away the cause. Since we don't know the exact cause, it is more difficult to treat it. For the moment, we need to concentrate on treating the symptoms", says liver specialist Hans Van Vlierberghe of Ghent's university hospital UZ Gent.
74 patients also tested positive for adenovirus, but it is not yet clear whether there is a connection, since the virus is common among children. The Belgian virologist Steven Van Gucht says "we are in a research phase now. There are many questions and few answers. We should take this seriously, but it is too early to be worried." Van Gucht also expects new cases to pop in in Belgium in the coming days or weeks.