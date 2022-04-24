First case of mysterious acute hepatitis found among Belgian children

It is not clear what is causing the mysterious liver disease. Scientists only know that is does not belong to one of the traditional variants (A to E). "What you want to do when treating a patient, is to take away the cause. Since we don't know the exact cause, it is more difficult to treat it. For the moment, we need to concentrate on treating the symptoms", says liver specialist Hans Van Vlierberghe of Ghent's university hospital UZ Gent.

74 patients also tested positive for adenovirus, but it is not yet clear whether there is a connection, since the virus is common among children. The Belgian virologist Steven Van Gucht says "we are in a research phase now. There are many questions and few answers. We should take this seriously, but it is too early to be worried." Van Gucht also expects new cases to pop in in Belgium in the coming days or weeks.