Over 30,000 running enthusiasts take part in Antwerp 10 Miles

The event starts at "Linkeroever", on the west bank of the River Scheldt. The 10 Miles takes runners to the city centre via the Kennedytunnel, in order to continue via the Scheldekaaien along the river and the iconic ancient Market Place to return to the left bank via the Waaslandtunnel. Both tunnels remain closed for motorised traffic for several hours.

The kids' event and the short version stay on Linkeroever.

The Antwerp alderman for Sports Peter Wouters says "Antwerp is ready for the event" which he called "the biggest running festival in Flanders."

Each edition sees a number of BV's (Flemish personalities or famous persons) participating. Singer Tourist LeMC is among them this year, he accepted the challenge and started training 10 weeks ago.