VIDEO: Arno, an impression
Arno Hintjens, one of the icons of the Belgian music scene, has passed away. This video brings some quotes that were typical for him, and shows him as an artist and performer.
About performing on stage
"When I come on the stage, my body and my mind become one. This may sound bizarre, but I can't explain it. It's just the way it is", Arno says. He is considered as one of the biggest performers in the music scene ever in Belgium. "Do some people say it is just an act? I would have to think about that one."
The bond with his mother
In one of his last concerts, he greeted his mother, making an explicit reference to the end of his life that was coming closer. "You are in heaven. I will visit you", he said before singing one of his biggest hits, "Dans les yeux de ma mère, il y a toujours la lumière" (my mother's eyes are always shining).
Carpe diem
"I live today. Yesterday does not exist, and tomorrow neither. I try to enjoy each day as much as possible, and I had a really fantastic life", he said in an interview in the final months of his life. Throughout his life, Arno has seized the day and enjoyed all the things that come with it.
Brussels and Ostend
Arno lived in Brussels but was born in Ostend. In fact, he had two homes. When a big mural of the artist was revealed, many Ostend residents came to have a look. "Arno stands for two things: Ostend and rock & roll", one resident told reporters.
His audience
Asked what he hopes to give his audience, Arno answered briefly but straight to the point: "A laugh and a tear."
