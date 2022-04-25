86.6% of French voters living in Belgium back Macron

Only 47.8% of the 97,261 French nationals living in Belgium that were registered to vote actually did so. This is far lower than the around 70% of voters that cast their votes in France itself.

Nevertheless, voter participation among French expats living in Belgium was still higher in Sunday’s second round than it had been during the first round of the presidential elections on Sunday 10 April.

1,313 people that voted, voted for neither candidate, while 336 spoiled their ballot papers. Of 46,705 valid votes cast 40,432 (86.6%) were for Emmanuel Macron. His challenger, Marine Le Pen of the far-right Rassemblement National was backed by 2,273 voters, 13.4% of the total.