ANZAC soldiers honoured in Passchendaele and Zonnebeke

The steel silhouettes – one in Polygon Wood in Passchendaele and a second at the Old Cheese Factory in Zonnebeke – stand over two metres high. The silhouette in Zonnebeke depicts an Australian soldier, that in Passchendaele a New Zealander.

Large numbers of Australian and New Zealand troops were deployed during the Third Battle of Ieper in Passchendaele in 1917. They were members of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps. At first, they made great advances but on 12 October the New Zealand division lost 800 men in only a couple of hours.

“The New Zealand silhouette stands at the location where the unsuccessful attack in Passchendaele started on that day” says Erwin Ureel of the Association Passchendaele Society 1917. “The soldier looks out across the battlefield”.

The inauguration had to be postponed on four earlier occasions due to the pandemic.