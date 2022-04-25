Belgian leader salutes Macron victory
Prime Minister Alexander De Croo (Flemish liberal) has welcomed the re-election of French President Emmanuel Marcon. The Belgian leader says M Marcon’s re-election is good news for Europe and for our country:
“For a country like Belgium’s it’s important that larger EU member states believe in the European project. It’s a project that today is protecting us in the war in Ukraine and also helped us to access stocks of vaccines quickly. This is a choice in favour of Europe and that makes me happy.”