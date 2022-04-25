Politics
Belgian leader salutes Macron victory

Prime Minister Alexander De Croo (Flemish liberal) has welcomed the re-election of French President Emmanuel Marcon.  The Belgian leader says M Marcon’s re-election is good news for Europe and for our country:

Colin Clapson

“For a country like Belgium’s it’s important that larger EU member states believe in the European project.  It’s a project that today is protecting us in the war in Ukraine and also helped us to access stocks of vaccines quickly.  This is a choice in favour of Europe and that makes me happy.”

