Brainstorming to help decide Belgium’s future

The federal government is eager to hear the ideas and opinions of Belgians in connection with important topics that could play a role in any future reform of the Belgian state. Social organisations, the world of academia and the local authorities will all get an opportunity to have their say too over a six-week period. What should our future state structure look like? Who should have which responsibilities and what role do citizens want to play? These are among the questions that are being put.

The federal government hopes to have preparations for a further instalment of state reforms ready by the end of this parliament in 2014. Political deals will only be struck after the next election. The present consultation comes in addition to the political talks that will need to be held.

“The idea is to collect ideas, recommendations and suggestions from citizens and other groups during a national brainstorming. The goal must be for these ideas and suggestions to contribute to the way we see our country’s future” says interior minister Verlinden.

Open-ended questions have been posted on the website eenlandvoordetoekomst.be (a country for the future). Questions include: do we need more or less regionalisation? Which government has the final say in the event of a crisis? How should political parties be funded? And how can government formation be speeded up?

Questions also centre on when elections should be held, whether we should keep the system of preferential votes and how constituencies should be organised?

The findings of the consultation will be used to compile a report. Panellists to sit on citizen panels to debate with MPs will be selected by lottery.

Federal opposition party N-VA (Flemish nationalist) says the entire operation is a waste of money. “The whole exercise costs 2.1 million euros and the government says it won’t be tied by the outcome” notes N-VA lawmaker Sander Loones. “Why would anybody take part?”

Mr Loones also regrets that issues that form the subject of the present coalition agreement won’t be scrutinised in the consultation.