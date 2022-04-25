Brussels concert hall opens book of remembrance for Belgian rock legend Arno

The book of remembrance can be signed in the bar of the Ancienne Belgique. The concert hall in the centre of Brussels was a second home to Arno.

The Artistic Director of the Ancienne Belgique Kurt Overbergh told VRT News that “To Arno the AB was not only a place where he performed. He often came her to watch performances by young bands of just to have a drink in the AB café. He called it his second living room. This is why a book of remembrance needed to be opened here in his much-loved AB”.

The book of remembrance has been opened in collaboration with Arno’s Hintjens family. Anyone that wishes to express their condolences can sign the book in the AB Café every day between 6pm and midnight.