Brussels concert hall opens book of remembrance for Belgian rock legend Arno
The Brussels concert hall Ancienne Belgique has opened a book of remembrance for the singer Arno who died on Saturday aged 72. It is the second book of remembrance to be opened for Arno. Earlier the city authorities in his hometown of Ostend opened a book of remembrance for the rock legend. Arno lived in Brussels for many years and was a regular visitor to the AB. Since the mid-1970s Arno performed dozens of times at the AB.
The book of remembrance can be signed in the bar of the Ancienne Belgique. The concert hall in the centre of Brussels was a second home to Arno.
The Artistic Director of the Ancienne Belgique Kurt Overbergh told VRT News that “To Arno the AB was not only a place where he performed. He often came her to watch performances by young bands of just to have a drink in the AB café. He called it his second living room. This is why a book of remembrance needed to be opened here in his much-loved AB”.
The book of remembrance has been opened in collaboration with Arno’s Hintjens family. Anyone that wishes to express their condolences can sign the book in the AB Café every day between 6pm and midnight.