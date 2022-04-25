Enterprise confidence recovers during April

The instrument used by the National Bank of Belgium to measure business confidence now stands at 2.4 points, a rise of 2.0 points on last month. All sectors of the economy except for services to companies showed an increase in enterprise confidence.

Trade (up 6.8 points on March) showed the sharpest rise in enterprise confidence. In the processing Industries, where confidence was up 3.2 points, entrepreneurs were above all more optimistic about the current state of their order books and their ability to obtain supplies they need to produce their goods. To a lesser extent they also expressed greater optimism about employment prospects in their sector. However, they were less optimistic when it comes to demand.

Meanwhile, among companies that deliver services to other companies’ optimism has fallen by 3.4 points on last month. This was above all noticeable among companies that make components.