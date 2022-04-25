Flemish foster parents take in Bucha children

The children, whose parents are unable to look after them at the minute, arrived last Thursday. “They spent the first few days together” says David Lowyck of Minor Ndako, an organisation that has experience with taking care of unaccompanied children in vulnerable situations e.g. refugee children from Syria and Afghanistan.

David confirms the children are doing well: “Today they have become a close group. They have become good friends too”.

“Their fathers are at the front. Their mums aren’t able to look after them at the minute. That’s why we offered to step in”.

The children, many aged 10, 11 and 12, have all been placed with foster parents. Siblings have been kept together. Minor Ndako and the Flemish foster agency Pleegzorg that screened the foster parents will provide guidance and support and are available around the clock.

David accompanied the children to Belgium and says he will never forget the scenes of leave-taking, when the children were separated from their mothers.

“Letting the children go is a dreadfully difficult decision for every parent. We now bear an enormous responsibility”.

The children are still in contact with their mothers. “That’s so important” says David “but it’s a good thing they have now left the horrors of war for a while. They can take up hobbies and go to school. The children are tremendously grateful and pleased to be here. It doesn’t mean they are not worried about what is happening to their parents at home”.

All children will now receive specialised help in dealing with trauma, but their life will also get a new normalcy. Nobody yet knows how long they will stay in Belgium. “The children are supposed to go back, but individual circumstances will be taken into consideration in each case” says David.