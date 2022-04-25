Judicial Authorities investigate allegations of sexual assault made against Jean-Claude Van Damme
The Brussels Judicial Authorities have launched an investigation into allegations of sexual assault made against the actor Jean-Claude Van Damme. The newspapers published by the Mediahuis publishing group write that the 61-year-old is alleged to have assaulted a woman at a bar in Brussels.
In a statement released on Monday afternoon the Brussels Judicial Authorities spokeswoman Sarah Durant said “I can only confirm that an investigation is ongoing into indecent assault. The Judicial Authorities can confirm that a complaint has been lodged. We wish to remind everyone of the presumption of innocence until otherwise proven and will refrain from any further comment.”