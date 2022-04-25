Night club owner De Moncharline not to face prosecution
The Brussels public prosecutor’s office has decided not to pursue prosecutions against Carl De Moncharline, the former owner of The Wood, a Brussels nightclub that has meanwhile closed. De Moncharline stood accused of the sexual abuse of youngsters.
The public prosecutor’s office’s Sarah Durant says allegations of sexual abuse made against De Charline in ‘Investigation’, a TV programme on the Francophone public broadcaster RTBF, have been dismissed. Several young people had made allegations against the well-known night club owner. The allegations centred on events said to have taken place several years ago when he ran The Wood. De Moncharline has always denied the allegations filing a complaint for slander following the broadcast.