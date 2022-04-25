Shots fired near North Station
It’s emerged that shots were fired in the vicinity of the North Station in Brussels on Saturday.
Brussels public prosecutors have confirmed a shooting in the Masuistraat in Schaarbeek on Saturday evening around 7:30PM.
“Police were called to a shooting” explains Sarah Durant of the prosecutor’s office. “Arrived at the scene police found no-one. There were no suspects and no victims either. What exactly happened is unclear. Federal judicial forensics officers attended the scene as well as a ballistics expert to pursue the investigation”.