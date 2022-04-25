Sint-Joost flats gutted by fire

It was around noon that the roof of a four-storey block of flats in Sint-Joost caught fire. Local police cleared the building as the fire service rushed to the scene. One person, who was on the top storey, was hospitalised after inhaling smoke.

Fire-fighters managed to stop the fire from spreading to adjoining buildings. The block of flats is badly damaged. The top floor is uninhabitable and two of the flats on the third floor suffered water damage. The utilities have been turned off meaning these flats too can’t be lived in for the minute. The fire service says the cause if the blaze was accidental.