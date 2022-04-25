Suspect detained in connection with fatal fire in Deinze
A person has been detained on suspicion on suspicion of having started a fire in which one person died. The fire raged at a house in the East Flemish town of Deinze. Currently no further information is being released about the identity of the suspect.
Few if any further details have emerged about the circumstances surrounding the fire that at a house on the Bachterkouter in Deinze that broke out on Friday evening.
A fire investigation expert has been appointed and a forensics team went to the scene. In the the interests of the investigation the Judicial Authorities are currently releasing no further information about the investigation.