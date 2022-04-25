Were the Van Eycks really Dutch?

It's generally accepted that as their name suggests the Van Eycks were born in Maaseik towards the end of the 14th century, but after years of research the Dutch historian Lucas Van Dijck now claims the brothers were really called Jan and Hubert Bac van Broechoven and used the name Van Eyck as their artist’s name. He claims that the Van Eycks really hailed from Portync Castle in Bergeijk located in a place called Eijckereinde. He points to the surnames used by Jan and Hubert’s children. They were all called Bac or Bacx.

Several manuscripts from the 16th century, over a century after their death, including Karel Van Mander’s Book of Painters, confirm the assumption that the brothers were born in Maaseik. The dialect used by the Van Eycks also supports this thesis.