“Pfizer booster protection fades after 3 months”

Three shots offer 85% protection against hospitalisation and 77% protection against the need for a visit to A&E if omicron is in play. This is significantly more than when you have only received two shots.

But protection against omicron variant fades fast. After three months protection against hospitalisation is down to 55% and for the need for a trip to A&E it’s already down to 53%.

Pfizer says that extra doses of an existing, modified or new corona vaccine will be needed to continue to provide high protection.

Virologist Johan Neyts of Leuven University isn’t surprised by the findings: “You should realise how amazing it is that a vaccine originally developed to protect against the Wuhan strain still offers decent protection against omicron variant that is very different”.

Neyts describes omicron as a version of the original variant that has adopted camouflage and has undergone many changes.

“Antibodies against the virus that your body creates as a result of the vaccine form your first line of defence. Like in war you need more forces to eliminate an enemy that is under camouflage. When over time forces are thinned out, they need to be re-enforced”.

Neyts believes we should remain on our guard. He thinks booster shots will be needed for the elderly and patients at risk. Pfizer and Moderna are both working on a vaccine modified to tackle omicron specifically. This can play an important role says Neyts, but many questions remain.

“If you administer a fourth dose, what kind of protection will it offer by Christmas? What if a new variant that is less vulnerable to existing vaccines surfaces? It’s all very unclear".