Botanical Flemish gin lauded in London

The gin is distilled by the Sterkstokers distillery in Sint-Lenaarts (Brecht) for the Arboretum to fund the purchase of extra land and includes plant extracts like hamamelis or witch-hazel grown in the Arboretum.

The gin is described as a ‘botanical gin’ as it includes ingredients from the Arboretum’s own plant collection. One of the ingredients is witch-hazel for which the Arboretum is famous.

“I wouldn’t dare to go so far as to claim this is the world’s only gin with witch-hazel but there are few of them about” says the Arboretum’s Steven Vanden Bergh, who was instrumental in the development of the gin’s taste.

As a result of its many ingredients the gin is floral in character. “It was an immediate success” says Steven. “People who are familiar with witch-hazel will know the flowers possess a sweet fragrance too”.

In 2020 the Arboretum decided to purchase a valuable private garden in the neighbourhood. “Last fall we planted a lot and now the finishing touches are being made to the garden. It will take another year before visitors are welcome. Nature needs time”.

The gin can be purchased at the Arboretum but supplies are limited.

“We produced 1,000 bottles this year. The way it looks now we will produce some every year. As long as there is witch-hazel, we can pick new flowers”.