Contractor’s gaffe makes Leuven smaller

Sharp-eyed local Frank spotted the gaffe. He contacted VRT Radio 2. Frank told the VRT that not only had the signs been put back in the wrong place, but the contactor had also left rubble and other waste behind at the side of the road. Furthermore, drainage pipes had also been damaged during the work and roadside mirrors designed to scare off deer had been incorrectly installed.

The mistake with the road signs means that Leuven appears to have lost part of its territory to Oud-Heverlee.

The Leuven Alderman responsible for public works Dirk Vansina (Christian democrat) told the VRT that "We were of course rather shocked when it appeared that we had lost some of our territory”. However, Mr Vansina went on to reassure listeners to VRT Radio 2 Flemish Brabant. “I called the Mayor of Oud-Heverlee straight away and he assured me that he had no ill-intent”.

As a trunk road responsibility for the maintenance of the Naamsesteenweg falls under the remit of the Flemish Regional Authorities. Mr Vansina told the VRT that he intends to contact the Flemish Traffic and Highways Agency. “It will be up to them to point out the mistake to the contractor. He will no doubt put the signs back in the right place.