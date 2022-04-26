COVID-19: fewer hospitalisations, cases and deaths
Figures from science health institute Sciensano show all key corona indicators heading in the right direction i.e. down.
In the week to 25 April on average 176 people a day were hospitalised with Covid. The figure is down 16% on the week.
2,742 patients with Covid are in hospital – down 10% on the week.
165 patients with Covid are receiving critical care. The figure is down 10% on the week.
In the week to 22 April on average 5,894 people a day tested positive for coronavirus. The figure is down 22% on the week.
33,500 tests were carried out – down 20% on the week. 32.1% of tests came back positive – down 0.5%.
Belgium’s reproduction number stands at 0.89. 100 people with Covid pass it on to 89 others. The figure is down 7% on the week.
On average 19 Covid-related deaths are recorded each day. The figure is down 20% on the week.
31,382 people have died in Belgium since the start of the pandemic.