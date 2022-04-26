COVID-19: fewer hospitalisations, cases and deaths

In the week to 25 April on average 176 people a day were hospitalised with Covid. The figure is down 16% on the week.

2,742 patients with Covid are in hospital – down 10% on the week.

165 patients with Covid are receiving critical care. The figure is down 10% on the week.

In the week to 22 April on average 5,894 people a day tested positive for coronavirus. The figure is down 22% on the week.

33,500 tests were carried out – down 20% on the week. 32.1% of tests came back positive – down 0.5%.

Belgium’s reproduction number stands at 0.89. 100 people with Covid pass it on to 89 others. The figure is down 7% on the week.

On average 19 Covid-related deaths are recorded each day. The figure is down 20% on the week.

31,382 people have died in Belgium since the start of the pandemic.