Dad gets 8 years for raping his daughter

The 40-year-old shared a bed with his daughter after he had been hospitalised. He abused the situation raping the girl two to three times a week, when her five younger (step) brothers were out of the house or sleeping.

The investigation brought to light that the sons in the family had been severely maltreated since the beginning of 2019. They were beaten, kicked “like their parents kicked their dogs”, gripped by the throat or thrown down the stairs.

During the trial witnesses related how the children lived among their own excrement, were never washed, wore dirty clothes and often weren’t given any food to take to school. The eldest daughter was expected to do most of the household chores.

Speaking about the rape, the father said he never understood how it could have happened.

The man’s former partner, the mother of all the sons, denied all wrongdoing.

In addition to custodial sentences the defendants will have to compensate each of the sons to the tune of 1,750 euros, while the father will have to compensate his daughter to the tune of 7,500 euros. He has been ordered to avoid all contact with children for 15 years and after his sentence remains under supervision of the judicial authorities for a further 10 years.