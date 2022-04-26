East Flemish ethical hacking company raises 21 million euro from new investors

Based in Aalst, Intigriti is a platform that groups 50,000 ethical hackers in 140 countries across the globe. It brings them into contact with companies that require their help. The companies approach Intigriti in order to get security or data leakage issues resolved.

Demand has increased considerably in recent years, not least because so many people now work at least some of the time from home and many more systems are exposed to the internet. The ethical hackers check a company’s system for security or leakage issues. If they find anything it is doubled checked by Intigriti and they are paid for their work.

The system enables companies to test a large number of ethical hackers without it costing them a fortune as they only have to pay if issues are found. Companies can even choose how much they pay. This makes the system accessible to companies of all sizes.

Inti De Ceukelaire told VRT news that the investment capital raised comes several investors, the largest of which is the British investment fund Octopus Ventures.

Companies pay an average of 100 euro per data leak detected. However, the detection of a large-scale security leak can be worth as much as 100,000 euro. The extra investment capital will be used to enable Intigriti to expend more into Asian and American markets.