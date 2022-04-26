European Commission honours Arno

“Arno, also known as “le plus beau” (the most handsome), left us last weekend. With him, we are all Europeans today and more than ever,” The European Commission Spokeswoman Dana Spinant said.

Ms Spinant’s words were a reference to the lyrics of the song ‘Putain, Putain’ that was one of the biggest hits of the 1980’s band TC Matic of which Arno was the lead singer.