Halle-Vilvoorde Judicial Authorities to get tough on motorists using mobile phones while driving

The Halle-Vilvoorde Judicial Authorities' Spokeswoman Carol Vercarre told VRT News that “From 1 May until 30 June 2022 all local police services in Halle-Vilvoorde have permission from the Public Prosecutor to immediately revoke for a period of 8 days the driving licences of motorists caught using a mobile phone or other electronic screen while at the wheel".

"In recent years the use of mobile phones while driving has increased considerably. A recent European survey found that 1 in 4 Belgian drivers read or send text messages while driving and that 1 in 6 still don’t make telephone calls hands-free while behind the wheel. Moreover, 1 in 10 motorists admit that they have or almost have had an accident because of this. The Vias (road safety) institute says that 8% of fatal road accidents can be linked to the use of mobile phones while driving. This results in around 50 deaths and 4,500 injuries each year”, Ms Vercarre added.

All the motorists caught using their mobile phones while driving during May and June will also have to appear before the Police Tribunal in either Halle or Vilvoorde in September.

"There they risk a fine of between 240 and 4,000 euro and having their driving licence revoked for a period of between 8 days and 5 years. By doing this the Halle-Vilvoorde Judicial Authorities hope to make road-users aware of the possible consequences of their unsafe behaviour while driving”.