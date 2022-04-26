Hazing death: custodial sentences sought

The prosecutor is seeking the heaviest sentences for the president of the fraternity (50 months) and the fraternity official (60 months) in charge of the hazing ritual after which Sanda Dia died.

The prosecutor told the court he saw little realisation of guilt among several of the fraternity defendants. He argued that participants in the hazing could have intervened in time and have prevented Sanda’s death as well as injuries to two other freshers.

In addition to the custodial sentences the prosecutor is seeking fines as well as the withdrawal of all political rights for five years for all defendants.

A verdict is only expected in a month’s time.

“We don’t believe that any of the defendants wanted the hazing to end in this way. This doesn’t detract from the fact that a number of things were done that were brutal, horrendous and even humiliating and that led to the death of a young man and the injury of others. Those responsible must be held to account in the interest of society and the victim’s relatives” the prosecutor told the court.

The prosecutor says the freshers were aware the hazing would be robust, but not as severe as it was and there was no opportunity for them to stop it.

Earlier on Monday the court heard testimony from two of the freshers who had joined Sanda Dia in the initiation and also ended up in hospital.

They struggled on the last day of the hazing:

“We woke up with a feeling of not being altogether there”.

Sanda faced the biggest challenge.

“We tried to get him in form because we all wanted to pass, but we didn’t get much reaction”.

Later that day the freshers were instructed to dig a pit. Sanda couldn’t sort it.

“They led him away. He later returned in better condition after he had eaten and had something to drink”.

The freshers were also made to eat a live fish and using fish oil made to bring it up again.

“Sanda took an awful long time. He just couldn’t manage it”.

After the fish oil the freshers were supposed to jump into a pit filled with cold water.

“At first Sanda was OK, but then he made a noise and faded fast. We talked to him. Other people joined us and we told them Sanda was acting real strange”.

Sanda was then taken out of the pit and placed by the campfire to warm up. A little later members of the student fraternity took him to hospital.