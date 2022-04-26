Prepare for organic sparkling wine from Bredene!

Within three years Pieter Vitse hopes the maritime climes of Flanders will be producing 8,000 bottles of wine a year. The focus will be on sparkling wine like in the Champagne region.

“We were able to snap up a small property in Champagne in 2009 and have acquired a lot of experience” says the vintner.

Pieter’s approach here will have to be somewhat different. The soil and climate are not the same as in Champagne.

“In Champagne the soil is chalky. It puts an awful lot of minerals into the champagne. Here the soil consists of sandy clay comparable to Burgundy. We had the soil analysed and that revealed the opportunity to lay out a vineyard in the polders of Bredene, some 5 km from the sea”.

The property covers an area of 1.5 hectares and is visible to ramblers and cyclists in the polders. You can’t see the vines yet though. They need to grow first.

“We’ve planted the vines and will proceed to prune them in the correct way. In this fashion we will be able to harvest beautiful, healthy grapes on our organic winery”.