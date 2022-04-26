Spiraling energy prices nullify impact of VAT cut in just one month
A month since the level of VAT levied on electricity and gas was cut from 21% to 6% its impact has been completely nullified by the continued sharp increase the price of energy. New figures released by the Flemish energy regulator VREG show that despite the reduction in VAT an average Flemish household will still be paying 450 euro/annum more for energy than was the case in March.
In February, the Federal Government agreed measures to help households in Belgium cope with the spiraling cost of electricity and gas. One of the measures was a temporary (until at least September 2022) reduction in the level of VAT levied on gas and electricity from 21% to 6%.
As things stood in early March the temporary reduction in VAT meant that domestic energy bills would fall by an average of 237 euro per annum.
Electricity
VREG’s figures show that such has been the scale of the increase in the price of electricity during the past month that the impact of the VAT cut has already been completely nullified.
Last month a Flemish household with average consumption of electricity would pay 930 euro per annum (excluding VAT) for their electricity. As things currently stand, they will pay 1,156 euro per annum (excluding VAT) for their electricity. This constitutes a 24% increase.
On top of this, the amount of VAT levied (at 6%) has risen from 82 to 96 euro. Considering other charges such as distribution costs, an average household will now have to stump up at total of 1,708 euro/annum for it its electricity. This is even (slightly) more than was the case in January and February when electricity prices were soaring and VAT on electricity was still 21%.
Gas
The situation regarding the price of gas is even worse. Here the impact of the reduction in VAT was nullified before the cut was even brought in. According to VREG’s figure the average household will have to pay 3,659 euro/annum for their gas. This is 28 euro more expensive than during the previous record month in January. This was before the cut in VAT.
For gas and electricity together, an average household currently faces an annual bill that is 453 euro higher that it was in March. This increase comes despite the VAT reduction.
Such has been the increase in the price of gas during the past year that an average house now pays around 5 times as much (excluding VAT, other taxes and distribution costs) than was the case a year ago. Then the average household consumed 616 euro’s worth of gas excluding VAT, other taxes and distribution costs) per annum currently this is 3,139 euro/per annum.