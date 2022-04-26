Spiraling energy prices nullify impact of VAT cut in just one month

VREG’s figures show that such has been the scale of the increase in the price of electricity during the past month that the impact of the VAT cut has already been completely nullified.

Last month a Flemish household with average consumption of electricity would pay 930 euro per annum (excluding VAT) for their electricity. As things currently stand, they will pay 1,156 euro per annum (excluding VAT) for their electricity. This constitutes a 24% increase.

On top of this, the amount of VAT levied (at 6%) has risen from 82 to 96 euro. Considering other charges such as distribution costs, an average household will now have to stump up at total of 1,708 euro/annum for it its electricity. This is even (slightly) more than was the case in January and February when electricity prices were soaring and VAT on electricity was still 21%.