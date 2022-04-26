Two flats and three shops wrecked in fire and explosion
A fire and explosion have caused severe damage to two flats and three shops in the Limburg municipality of Leopoldsburg. The fire started while work was being carried on the roof of one of the buildings. Two gas bottles exploded in the blaze. No one was injured in the blaze.
The fire rendered the appartement where it started and the flat next door uninhabitable. On the ground floor of the building a hairdressers’ and a clothing store suffered severe damage and a chocolate shop sustained smoke damage in the blaze.
The chocolate shop owner Brenda Houdmeyers told VRT Radio 2 that her entire stock will have to be destroyed.
"I only opened on 8 October, so I haven’t even been operating for a year yet. 8 May will be the first Mother’s Day and I had already got all my stock ready. This has now all been lost”.
Firefighters from Leopoldberg received assistance from their colleagues from Lommel and Beringen in tackling the blaze.