Antiques dealer, who bought priceless bronze from Belgium for 240 euros, under investigation

Last week VRT and the daily De Tijd reported on an ancient bronze head that had been stolen from Nigeria’s National Museum in 1987 and which turned up in Brussels. It’s thought the artefact was seized by the Belgian authorities but because the dossier is missing nobody can account for what exactly happened.

Despite the fact that the theft was reported to the international authorities Belgium auctioned it in 2007. The buyer paid 200 euros plus 40 euros in tax for an artefact worth millions. In 2017 the new owner tried to sell the mask in London, but there the auctioneers alerted the police. The bronze was seized and the Belgian authorities contacted. East Flanders prosecutors subsequently started an investigation into possible receipt of stolen goods.

“An investigation started after Interpol reported the matter when the sculpture was seized in London” prosecutors say. “The dealer has been questioned. The investigation hopes to discover whether he acted in good faith”.

The bronze is now in London. The Nigerian authorities are seeking its return but the dealer is insisting on compensation worth 60,000 euros.

Julien Volper of the AfricaMuseum believes the Belgian state should cough up as it was Belgian prosecutors who blundered.

But first the Belgian criminal investigation needs to conclude. Justice minister Van Quickenborne says possible compensation for the sculpture could be the subject of a separate court case. As a result he can’t intervene. Mr Van Quickenborne told parliament the whole matter was regrettable and he hasn’t been able to establish how things could go so wrong.