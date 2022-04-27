C02 neutral postal deliveries are a success!
Belgian publicly owned enterprises minister Petra De Sutter (Flemish green) takes receipt of a parcel from the parcel automaton in Bpost’s ecozone in Leuven (Flemish Brabant). In this way the semi-publicly owned postal service Bpost delivers parcels without creating any harmful emissions.
Since last summer all letters, newspapers and parcels have been delivered to the ecozone by a fleet of green and electric vehicles and bikes in a way that is CO2 neutral. First results show an improvement in the air quality and a willingness among the people of Leuven to adapt their ways.