Graffiti bill tops 875,000 euros at MIVB

It’s the same story every year: a costly bill to remove paint. The transport company regrets it’s having to spend so much on the clean-up and has decided to invest more heavily in prevention.

“There are cameras in all vehicles and thousands of cameras in the stations” explains the MIVB’s An Van hamme. “We also employ protective materials that are stuck on our windows. A special product designed to make it easier to remove graffiti is also sprayed on the bodywork. “

Leaving the graffiti isn’t an option.

“Graffiti attracts more graffiti” says Van hamme. All vehicles are cleaned as quickly as possible when graffiti appears. Especially when the graffiti includes hateful messaging, we try to remove it within three hours”.