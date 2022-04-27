Hike in parking charges in the City of Brussels

All green zones within the inner-city orbital, Kleine Ring, in the European District from Kunst-Wet to Schuman, and in the area around Louiza are turning grey, meaning it will be dearer. Parking times in grey zones are limited to 4.5 hours. Motorists pay 2 euros for the first hour and 3 euros for subsequent hours. Drivers will be charged till 9PM instead of 6PM.

“We want to encourage the use of public carparks to free up places for people who really need them” says mobility alderman Bart Dhondt (Flemish green). “Spaces for people, who are elderly or less mobile. The new arrangement will also free up spaces for the many suppliers who deliver in the inner city”.

The price of a first resident’s card stays at 10 euros. A second resident’s card will cost 110 euros instead of 50. A third resident’s card can no longer be requested. Visitor’s cards can be applied for.