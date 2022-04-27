Leuven invests in scanner to sort plastic

Ecowerf, the local waste processing company, will employ the equipment: “It’s a handheld scanner that measures light waves” explains green alderman Van Oppens. “The scanner identifies the type of plastic. This isn’t a job the human eye can always do and it will make a difference. Some types of plastic are easier to recycle than others”.

“A pilot showed us we can identify materials that can be used in 3D printing. We printed a bench that is entirely made of plastic waste from Leuven”.

The scanner will also provide employment. “The waste will be sorted by hand. We don’t possess machines that can do this. These are jobs for people who usually have a hard time on the labour market. Together with recycle centre Vites we’ll be looking at how best to organise this” says Van Oppens.