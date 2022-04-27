This year’s tax-on-web out of the starting gate!

The taxman is looking forward to receiving 7.1 million tax returns. Half of all taxpayers today file their returns themselves online via tax-on-web. A third use an accountant. Only 9% file their tax return on paper.

Hans D’Hondt, the president of the federal finance department, says that in recent years face-to-face support in filling in documents was replaced by help on the phone due to the pandemic. “We noticed people really appreciated that” he says. “The challenge is to help people as best we can”.

Help on the phone has many advantages: no need to travel, people are at home with all documents to hand and don’t have to queue. Help on the phone is set to become the norm even after the pandemic, but people can still make an appointment for a face-to-face meeting. Of the 85,000 people who made an appointment recently 98% opted for help on the phone.

People relying on an accountant – around a third of the total – should be aware that the deadline is a month earlier now. Returns need to be in by the end of September. If people in this group file their return early, before the end of August, they will see any rebate sooner.

3.8 million taxpayers will be sent the “proposed simplified tax return”. This means the taxman does your work for you and all you need to do is see if everything is correct. The tax service says it is trying to be more careful to avoid unpleasant mistakes and advises people to check the proposal thoroughly using the handy checklist.

Flemish taxpayers face a system with 839 codes, up 10 on the year. Some of the new codes are linked to payments during the pandemic. Others are required if you boost your income in the share economy or voluntary sector, have property abroad or have installed a charging point for an electric vehicle.