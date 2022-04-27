Thumbs up for “Memory”, Hollywood remake of Flemish movie

In 2003 three-quarters of a million people bought a ticket for Van Looy’s “De Zaak Alzheimer”. Five years later he improved his success with “Loft” when 1.2 million tickets were sold. Van Looy then headed for Hollywood, but the American version of “Loft” was a tremendous flop.

“Memory” is based on the script of “De Zaak Alzheimer” that the Fleming helped to write. But Martin Campbell, famous for Bond films like “Goldeneye” and “Casino Royale”, was entrusted with the remake.

Van Looy was curious as to the result but has given the production a thumbs up.

“Memory” sticks to the original story line: a contract killer turns on the people who ordered the killing. He contacts the police and offers several tips but suffers memory loss and gets an increasingly hard time staying ahead of his enemies. Some original scenes have been dropped. New ones have been added. There is less sex in a movie now set in Texas and largely filmed in Bulgaria. The remake has a different ending but that’s not an issue for Van Looy.

The Flemish director says the spirit of the movie has been retained. He loves the acting of ‘contract killer’ Liam Neeson. Other stars include Guy Pearce and Monica Belucci.

Van Looy features in the credits. “As a child I always dreamed of meaning something in Hollywood. That has now succeeded. Now I can say my dream has come true” he tells VRT.