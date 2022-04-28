Antwerp’s emergency container village welcomes first refugee residents

The Antwerp emergency village is a pilot and comes in addition to emergency reception places and people taking in refugees in their homes.

The container village offers small apartments fit for 4 people. Project manager Matthias Levrie says getting everything ready at the same time was a major challenge: “The planning, getting the site ready and kitting out the containers. Usually you do that as part of a process, but here it all needed to happen at the same time”.

“We were installing sewerage but distributing the towels for the container flats at the same time. In this way we made quick progress”.

The City of Antwerp hopes to house families and single mums: “They will get a home of their own with private washing facilities and a loo” says Mayor Bart De Wever. “They will be living in an area of natural beauty with easy access to public transport. It’s a nice area where they will be able to stay with people from their own country at least for several months. What happens after that? We will have to see!”