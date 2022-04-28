Former Miss Belgium convicted of forgery
A court in Antwerp has convicted businesswoman and former Miss Belgium Ilse De Meulemeester of forgery. Though prosecutors sought a 15-month jail term De Meulemeester was able to walk out of court a free woman. Her conviction is her only punishment. Charges of involvement in money laundering to the tune of nearly 300,000 euros were thrown out.
The case follows a long-standing dispute between the beauty and the proprietor of a renowned Antwerp chippy, Number One. The owner was a tremendous fan of the former Miss Belgium and inundated her with gifts. When relations deteriorated De Meulemeester tried to pressurise the owner to continue to offer her luxury goods. The chippy owner speaks of gifts worth 2.8 million euros.
The prosecutor argued that De Meulemeester had drawn up false documents in an attempt to prove the illegal source of monies given her taxable income at the time was 0 euros. “Transactions cannot be justified as a result of her legal official income” he said.
The court followed the prosecution’s arguments about forged documents but threw out money laundering charges.